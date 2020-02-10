BJP leader shot dead in Gurgaon, husband suspect

Godara’s older brother, SK Jhakar, however, denied allegations of an affair. (Representational) Godara’s older brother, SK Jhakar, however, denied allegations of an affair. (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman, who was the former BJP president of Charkhi Dadri district and was currently associated with the BJP Kisan Morcha, was shot dead Saturday night, with police suspecting her husband, who works as a personal security officer (PSO) and is absconding, of the crime.

Police said the incident took place around 9.20 pm in the couple’s rented accommodation in Gurgaon’s Sector 93. The FIR was lodged on a complaint by Chander Bhan, the father-in-law of the victim, Munesh Godara.

Bhan alleged Godara was having an affair with a resident of Kadipur, whose wife was also aware of their alleged relationship.

He has alleged his son, Sunil, and she had a fight regarding this on Saturday night, during which he opened fire. The couple had been married since 2001.

“An FIR has been registered against the man she was allegedly involved with, his wife, as well as the victim’s husband, Sunil. Investigations are underway to nab them,” said Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 10A police station, adding that Sunil is suspected to have shot his wife with his service revolver.

“There was no such thing. Sunil had been harassing her for several years and she had a difficult marriage. On Saturday, she was talking to our younger sister on the phone when he came into the kitchen in an intoxicated state and shot her…Sunil was in the Army also for ten or fifteen years but then was de-barred because of disciplinary issues.,” alleged Jhakar.

