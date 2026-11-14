Woman beaten to death with stone after objecting to man moving her off road

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of... Read More
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A 40-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death with a stone by a 36-year-old man after she objected to him touching her as he tried to move her from the roadside to a vacant plot in North Delhi’s Burari area on the night of November 7, police said.
Her body was found the following morning. Police said she was homeless and has not been identified yet.
The accused, Pramod, was arrested on November 13.
According to police, the victim was lying on the roadside in an inebriated state when Pramod, a labourer who was passing by, noticed her. Local shopkeepers later informed investigators that the woman had been there for a while.
“When the accused tried to move the woman from the roadside to a vacant plot, she objected to him touching her. An argument followed, during which he assaulted her with a stone,” a senior police officer said.
Police said he allegedly thrashed the woman in a fit of rage, leading to her death.
The officer said the accused and the victim were not known to each other, and the incident appeared to have stemmed from a sudden altercation.
Pramod has no previous criminal cases registered against him, police said. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events leading to the murder.