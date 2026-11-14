Woman beaten to death with stone after objecting to man moving her off road

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death with a stone by a 36-year-old man after she objected to him touching her as he tried to move her from the roadside to a vacant plot in North Delhi’s Burari area on the night of November 7, police said.

Her body was found the following morning. Police said she was homeless and has not been identified yet.

The accused, Pramod, was arrested on November 13.

According to police, the victim was lying on the roadside in an inebriated state when Pramod, a labourer who was passing by, noticed her. Local shopkeepers later informed investigators that the woman had been there for a while.