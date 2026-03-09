Woman attacked by live-in partner — he returns to throws acid on her at Gurgaon hospital

According to police, the woman had come to Gurgaon about four years ago in search of employment and had been living with the accused, Pawan, at a flat in Sector 72.

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by her partner at their home in the city, who later threw acid on her while she was receiving treatment at Civil Hospital in Gurgaon’s Sector 10 on Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at 8.15 pm Sunday. According to police, the woman had come to Gurgaon about four years ago in search of employment and had been living with the accused, Pawan, at a flat in Sector 72.

“On the evening of March 8, Pawan allegedly beat her, causing injuries that led her to seek medical help at the Civil Hospital. While she was undergoing treatment, Pawan entered the hospital premises and threw acid on her, resulting in her clothes catching fire and causing burns,” Gurgaon Police spokesperson ASI Sandeep Kumar said Monday.