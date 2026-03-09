Woman attacked by live-in partner — he returns to throws acid on her at Gurgaon hospital

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 30-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by her partner at their home in the city, who later threw acid on her while she was receiving treatment at Civil Hospital in Gurgaon’s Sector 10 on Sunday evening, police said on Monday.
The incident took place at 8.15 pm Sunday. According to police, the woman had come to Gurgaon about four years ago in search of employment and had been living with the accused, Pawan, at a flat in Sector 72.
“On the evening of March 8, Pawan allegedly beat her, causing injuries that led her to seek medical help at the Civil Hospital. While she was undergoing treatment, Pawan entered the hospital premises and threw acid on her, resulting in her clothes catching fire and causing burns,” Gurgaon Police spokesperson ASI Sandeep Kumar said Monday.
Police from Sector 10A police station received information from the hospital later that night. A team reached the spot immediately, obtained the medico-legal report (MLR), and recorded the woman’s statement after doctors declared she was fit to give one.
Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 10A police station under relevant sections for the acid attack. A separate case related to the assault at home was registered at the Badshahpur police station under appropriate sections, police said.
The victim received primary treatment at the Civil Hospital and was referred to PGIMS Rohtak for advanced care given burns. After examination, doctors there discharged her in stable condition, the spokesperson said.
“A team from the Sector 10 Crime Branch arrested Pawan, a resident of Jainabad village in Rewari district, on March 9 from Gurgaon. He is under intensive questioning, particularly regarding the acid attack,” the spokesperson stated.
Police have also taken one other man and one woman into custody in connection with the case for detailed questioning. The investigation is ongoing.
