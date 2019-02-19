Woman assaulted by proxy driver: Noida Police file case against Uber, firm says yet to get FIR

Noida Police has filed a case against Uber with regard to its driver policies leading to alleged crimes. The action comes days after a 26-year-old woman was sexually harassed in Greater Noida in a moving cab allegedly by a man who was driving in place of the designated driver.

“An FIR has been filed under IPC section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) at Bisrakh police station against the cab aggregator. From preliminary investigation, it appears that the company has no real-time monitoring system with regard to the activities of drivers. This has resulted in harm to the safety of people and has also caused damage to private property. The action has been taken keeping in mind the carelessness of the company,” said Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police (Gautam Budh Nagar).

Uber, in a statement, said: “We are still awaiting a copy of the FIR or any formal communication from police or any authority concerned. Subject to our review of the FIR, we would like to deny any allegation raised in the press release. Safety is paramount for all of us at Uber and we remain committed to trying to build the best possible safety standards for our riders. We have and will continue to extend our full support to investigating and other authorities.

“Additionally, in line with our global stand on safety, we will pursue all legal recourse (including initiating appropriate criminal and civil action) against both the driver partner and the driver who was driving. We want to be very clear that such behaviour is abhorrent and will not be tolerated in the Uber community. These actions also reinforce our existing policies, where a driver partner can permanently lose access to the app if we uncover a violation of Uber’s safety standards or criteria required by local regulators.’’

Police said the victim had booked a cab on the evening of February 5 when the credentials of Yogendra showed up as the driver of the designated cab.

According to the complaint, Aarav Yadav was allegedly driving the cab on behalf of Yogendra. Claiming that the GPS was not working, Aarav took the cab to a deserted area and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. The men were arrested within10 days after a case was filed, police said.

Police said Yogendra was an Uber employee and Aarav would drive on his behalf. Yogendra has almost 21 cases related to robbery and snatching pending against him in Gautam Budh Nagar, police said. Upon questioning, police also found that Aarav has a case of eve-teasing against him in Haryana.

“It is a serious issue… because of the company’s actions, women’s safety has been endangered. A person was hired despite his criminal background. In such a case, the CEO of the company is also answerable. We will pursue this further,” said Krishna.