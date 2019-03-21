Woman arrested for stabbing 60-year-old, chopping up body

Delhi police Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 60-year-old companion in Swaroop Nagar area last month. Initial investigation has revealed that the woman stabbed the man to death on February 13 and buried his body in a vacant area outside the house, police said.

An operation is underway to exhume the body. “The man used to live with the woman’s mother earlier, who then shifted to her native place in Jharkhand. He then moved in with the woman. They lived together for the past eight years and have an eight-year-old boy. She worked with him in a factory,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the man’s disappearance came to light only after the landlord came to collect the house rent on Tuesday evening.

“He inquired about him and the woman said he had gone out of town. But he felt something was amiss. He then questioned her and later informed police about the incident,” a police officer said.

The woman was then taken into police custody. “During questioning, the accused initially tried to mislead us, but later admitted to her crime. She told the police that the man used to beat her after consuming alcohol. On February 13, during one such assault, she stabbed him to death. She then cut up his body, dumped his head in Bhalswa Dairy and buried the other parts in a vacant spot outside the house,” the officer said.