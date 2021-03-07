scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 07, 2021
Woman arrested for 10-year-old son’s murder

Police said the incident took place on February 21 in Faridabad’s Bhaisrawali village.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
March 7, 2021 5:34:01 am
woman murders son, delhi crime news, gurgaon crime news, indian expressPolice claimed the woman, Ranjan Rani, was depressed and mentally disturbed. She has been arrested.

A fortnight after a 10-year-old boy was strangled to death in Faridabad, a YouTube search on his mother’s phone has led police to discover that she was allegedly behind his murder. Police claimed the woman, Ranjan Rani, was depressed and mentally disturbed. She has been arrested.

“The mother’s statements made police suspicious. When her phone was checked, a YouTube search showed ‘how can murder be done by strangling with a dupatta’. She eventually confessed,” said Sube Singh, the PRO of Faridabad Police.

