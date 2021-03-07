Woman arrested for 10-year-old son’s murder

Police claimed the woman, Ranjan Rani, was depressed and mentally disturbed. She has been arrested.

A fortnight after a 10-year-old boy was strangled to death in Faridabad, a YouTube search on his mother’s phone has led police to discover that she was allegedly behind his murder. Police claimed the woman, Ranjan Rani, was depressed and mentally disturbed. She has been arrested.

Police said the incident took place on February 21 in Faridabad’s Bhaisrawali village.

“The mother’s statements made police suspicious. When her phone was checked, a YouTube search showed ‘how can murder be done by strangling with a dupatta’. She eventually confessed,” said Sube Singh, the PRO of Faridabad Police.