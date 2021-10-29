Woman arrested for ‘burning alive’ live-in partner in Faridabad

Police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly burning alive her live-in-partner in Faridabad.

According to the cops, the man had gone missing on October 16. In a complaint filed at Ballabgarh City police station, his brother had said he had gone for work on October 16 morning and did not return. The complainant had added that he had contacted a woman friend of his brother, who had informed him that his brother had visited her house the same day but left after leaving his car and laptop at her place. Police had lodged a missing persons’ complaint.

The following day, a half-burnt body was recovered from a deserted area. Police had initially assumed the body was of a Nigerian national and enquired with several Nigerian nationals living in the city for identification of the deceased.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad Police, said, “A probe… found that on October 16 night, the victim’s live-in partner had given him sleeping pills and taken him in an auto to a deserted area where she had poured petrol on him and set him on fire.”

Police said the two had met in 2019 and after a brief courtship, they had moved in. The woman has a teenage daughter from an earlier marriage. In recent months, there had been fights between the couple after the victim had allegedly misbehaved with her daughter. Police said the accused was upset over the issue and had, hence, conspired to murder him.

The accused was arrested and would be taken on remand, said police.