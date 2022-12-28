Woman and son dead in Old Delhi roof collapse

A 30-year-old woman and her son (3) died while four other children of hers sustained injuries after the roof of their house, purportedly 100 years old, collapsed in Central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area on Tuesday. Officials said the roof collapsed due to subpar construction and maintenance.

The woman was sleeping inside the room with her children when the incident took place, and it was reported around 4.45 am. Teams of Delhi Fire Services and police rushed to rescue victims. Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central), said, “The building near Pahari Rajan Bazaar in the Jama Masjid area is said to be over 80 years old. Six people were trapped under debris. The woman, Ruksar, had come to her father’s place to deliver the twins.”

The deceased child has been identified as Alia, and his siblings Abdul Rehman (5), Subhan (1), and seven-day-old twins Junaid and Judera survived the collapse. “Police immediately rushed to the spot and residents were evacuated. Ruksar was pulled out with her children. She and Alia were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Junaid’s condition is critical, but the rest are fine,” added the DCP.

The family said they didn’t expect the house to collapse as they have been living there for years. Afzal, the owner and Ruksar’s father said, “We were sleeping outside when the roof collapsed…My daughter had come to Delhi for her delivery. We were very excited. I didn’t know this would happen. We don’t have enough money or we would have maintained the place.”

MCD officials in a statement said the three-storeyed building was constructed about 100 years ago. “The junior engineer concerned along with subordinate staff reached the site and found that the red-stone parchhatti at the property was supported by wooden planks damaged after a termite infestation…there was no collapse of property/building, but the parchhatti…it has been observed that inner portions of parchhatti were also in dilapidated condition and repair is to be carried out by owner/occupier. MCD has no role to play in the matter,” said civic body officials.