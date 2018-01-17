Woman and son bludgeoned to death at home, husband on the run, say Delhi police

A toy that belonged to 18-month-old Karan. Gajendra Yadav A toy that belonged to 18-month-old Karan. Gajendra Yadav

A 34-year-old woman and her 18-month-old son were found bludgeoned to death at their two-storey home in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. Police claimed the woman’s other two minor sons had said they saw their father beating their mother and younger brother Monday night.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said, “It appears that the husband, Omprakash (35), killed his wife, Shoba, and son, Karan, and fled. We have set up a team to nab him.”

Police said the woman’s father-in-law found their bodies Tuesday morning, when he came to wake them up. The bodies bore multiple injuries inflicted by a blunt object. Police also recovered a knife and a stone from the spot.

Omprakash’s brother, Kamal, told police that the couple used to fight over trivial issues. “On Monday night, after dinner, they had an argument. It was sorted out after family members intervened. The couple and their three sons went to sleep on the first floor. In the morning, Shobha and Karan were found dead,” he said.

According to police, Omprakash, a painter, had married Shobha 12 years ago. While the family lived on the first floor, his father and brother lived on the ground floor. The woman’s two other children, aged seven and five, told police that they saw their father “beating their mother”.

“My mother was sleeping with Karan… Papa then beat up my mother with a stone and went to sleep… I hid under a blanket,” the seven-year-old alleged. “We have recorded the statement of the elder child. But the motive and sequence of events will be clear once we nab the accused,” the DCP said. Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

