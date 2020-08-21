Delhi: Woman among 2 held for husband’s murder

Police questioned Priyanka, who confessed to the crime.

A 30-year-old woman and her boyfriend were arrested for allegedly faking her husband’s murder as a suicide.

Police said the accused have been identified as Priyanka and Karan. Her husband, Kishan Tyagi (50), worked at a factory in Mayapuri.

On August 18, he was found hanging at the couple’s home in Rohini’s Budhh Vihar.

PK Mishra, DCP (Rohini), said, “After Tyagi’s death was confirmed by the hospital, we spoke to his wife. She told us he was suffering from a chronic disease and died because of it. We checked the MLC and found that he died due to strangulation.”

Police questioned Priyanka, who confessed to the crime.

Police said she was married at the age of 15 and was allegedly upset because of the age gap between her and her husband. She later met Karan, said police.

On Tuesday, the accused allegedly spiked milk with poison and gave it to Tyagi.

After he fell unconscious, the duo took a stole and allegedly strangled him to death. They then called police and said Tyagi had committed suicide.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd