Woman alleges sexual harassment at Delhi Metro station, says security personnel didn’t help

A young woman was allegedly sexually harassed at a Metro station in Delhi on Thursday afternoon but claimed that she did not get help from security personnel at the station.

In a series of tweets, the woman said she was travelling on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro when a man approached her and asked for help with an address. The woman said she got off at a Metro station and while she was trying to book a cab from the platform, the man approached her again. The man then exposed himself, she said.

“As soon as I noticed, I got up and ran because I was scared and couldnt think straight. I approached a policeman standing on the platform, but he flatly refused to help me and asked me to go upstairs. I was still scared but I somehow managed to go upstairs and found other policemen. I asked them to take me to the CCTV room so that I could recognise him. They did and I recognised him too,” she tweeted.

“The entire incident was captured on camera but then we saw him get into a different train and leave. I asked them to do something about it but instead they started victim blaming me and said that I should’ve created a scene and there was nothing they could do since he had managed to leave,” she went on to say.

Police officers have been sent to the woman’s home to take her statement. “SHO INA has been sent to the woman’s home to take her statement. We will look at the CCTV footage to identify the man accused of sexual harrassment as well the policeman on the platform who allegedly refused to help,” said Harender K Singh, district commissioner of police, Railways.

“We will investigate further based on her statement and the CCTV footage from the Metro station,” Singh added.