Woman alleges sexual assault by Facebook acquaintance

A 24-year-old woman alleged that a 26-year-old man, whom she met through Facebook, sexually assaulted her multiple times two years ago. The woman, who filed a complaint on April 7, claimed that the accused “uploaded objectionable photographs of her on Instagram”.

The accused, who is preparing for the Indian Engineering Services, has been arrested, said police.

DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, “The woman found out about the Instagram post a day before she filed the complaint. A case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 67 (publishing obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act has been registered.”

According to police, the woman met the accused in 2017 after they got in touch via Facebook.

The woman alleged that in October 2017, the accused “forcefully established physical relations with her at a guesthouse on the pretext of marriage”. She further claimed that he kept sexually assaulting her till January 2018.

On April 6, when she found out that he had uploaded her photographs on Instagram, she filed a complaint.

Arya said that while the “IT Act has been invoked in the matter, it’s not clear whether the photos have been deleted or not. “He probably uploaded the photos with the intention of taking the woman to task,” the DCP said.