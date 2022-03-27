Woman alleges rape inside night shelter; DCW sends notice

A former caretaker of a night shelter run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has alleged she was raped, molested and threatened at the facility, located in North Delhi. The woman, who is in her 20s, has further alleged that a ‘mentally challenged’ resident at the shelter was also raped by one of the accused.

In a police complaint, she has alleged she was removed from her job on March 4 after she approached the director, a woman, regarding the two alleged incidents. The shelter is managed by an NGO and all four accused — the director, a man accused of raping the woman and two others accused of molesting and threatening her — work with it.

An FIR has been registered against the director and three officials based on the complaint and DUSIB is conducting an enquiry.

“I worked at (the NGO) and during that time… sir raped me on January 8. Before this, sir and (another accused) touched me inappropriately and molested me… during a New Year’s party at the shelter, (an accused) forced himself on me. That day, I managed to escape. The next day, I approached director ma’am about the incident. She threatened to file a false case against me and asked me to leave her office. I called ma’am the next day but she cut my call. When I met her at the shelter and requested her to help me get a medical (test) done, she threatened to kill me. The same day, sir and (another accused) came to the shelter home at 6 pm and threatened to kill me… I didn’t file a complaint because I was scared,” the FIR quotes the woman as alleging. She alleged that on January 23, one of the accused allegedly raped a 25-year-old mentally challenged resident at the shelter. “When I came for duty in the morning, she told me she was experiencing a lot of pain and was bleeding,” reads the FIR.

The woman told The Indian Express: “I showed her photos of all staffers and she pointed towards one… Later, in March, they removed me from the job without a reason.” Police officers said they are looking for a counsellor to take the second woman’s statement. “We will file a separate FIR once that is done.” said an officer.

The Delhi Commission for Women meanwhile sent a notice to DUSIB and Delhi Police over “serious lapses” at the shelter. “She has alleged that she and a mentally challenged resident of the shelter were raped. This is very serious and warrants urgent action,” reads the notice sent by DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “We have lodged an FIR and investigations are on.” DUSIB member Bipin Rai said: “All four accused work with an NGO. We will remove the NGO and appoint someone else to manage the building. We have received the woman’s complaint.”