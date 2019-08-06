Woman alleges rape by cab driver in Delhi, probe on

A woman in her 20s has alleged she was raped by a cab driver in Mandir Marg area Friday night. An FIR has been registered and police are looking for the accused. According to the police, the incident came to light after they received information on Sunday from Hospital.

“The woman, in her complaint, has alleged she was raped by an unknown man two days ago. A medical examination of the woman has been conducted,” said Additional PRO of Delhi Police. “During the initial investigation, we found a few inconsistencies… We are verifying all claims and investigating the matter.”

The woman has alleged that the incident took place when she was returning to her hostel in a cab.

“She has alleged that she visited a temple and then booked a cab to her hostel, but the cab driver allegedly raped her and dropped her near IIT-Delhi the next day,” an officer said. Police said officers are looking at CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events.