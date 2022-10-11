Woman alleges gangrape at Northwest Delhi hotel, 3 men arrested

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men after spiking her drink at a hotel in Northwest Delhi.

The police said they arrested the accused, identified as Ajay Chander, 39, 39, Tara Chand, 34 and Naresh Ram, 38, all hailing from Alwar, Rajasthan.

The police said the woman made a PCR call about the incident Sunday. They reached the spot and met the complainant at the hotel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said: ”The woman stated she was invited by one of her friends Ajay. At the hotel, she met Ajay and his two friends who offered her a cold drink. After consuming the drink, she fell unconscious and was sexually assaulted by all of them.”

The woman was taken to the hospital for a medical examination and counselling. Based on the complainant’s statement and medico-legal case (MLC) report, the police registered a first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of gangrape, unnatural offences and causing hurt by means of poison.

The police said a crime team collected samples from the hotel and they are investigating the matter further.