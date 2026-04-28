Woman advocate’s ‘assault’ by husband: Supreme Court orders transfer of probe to senior officer, Rs 3 lakh interim compensation

The Supreme Court on Monday, taking suo motu cognisance of a case of assault of a woman advocate who was allegedly stabbed several times by her husband, directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to handover the probe “to a fairly senior officer, preferably a woman officer”.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi further directed the investigating officer to also look into the aspect of the woman being taken to four hospitals before finally being admitted to AIIMS New Delhi. Of the four other hospitals, three of them — GTB Hospital, Kailash Deepak Hospital, and R K Hospital — allegedly refused admission, while the fourth, Jag Pravesh Hospital, only provided her first aid before referring her to another hospital.

The bench also directed the National Legal Services Authority, through its Member Secretary, to release an interim sum of Rs 3 lakh in favour of the woman, taking into account that she is “seemingly in dire need of financial assistance, especially to undergo treatment and to look after her minor daughters”.

The victim has three daughters, aged 12, four, and one. The bench also recorded that the woman’s in-laws took away the four-year-old and one-year-old, while the eldest was allegedly abandoned outside the house by the accused husband and was subsequently recovered by the police and is currently in the custody of the woman’s family.

The top court directed the police to find out the whereabouts of the other two children. “If they are being well taken care of and looked after by their paternal grandmother, the current arrangement can continue till appropriate directions are issued on the next date of hearing,” the SC bench directed, while directing that the eldest daughter can continue in the maternal family’s custody.

Advocate on record Sneha Kalita, in a letter dated April 25, received in the office of the Chief Justice of India on April 26, sought urgent intervention of the apex court in the case, including the grant of compensation under the Compensation Scheme for Women Victims of the National Legal Services Authority, leading to the court instituting the suo motu case.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

The court also appointed Kalita as amicus curiae to assist in the matter.

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The victim was allegedly assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in multiple injuries to vital parts of her body on April 22. Her husband, the prime suspect in the case, was arrested in the intervening night of April 25 and 26 after an FIR was registered at Khajuri Khas police station.

The complaint file in the case also contains allegations against the victim’s in-laws. The court, however, recorded that they appear to be absconding. It will hear the matter next on May 11.