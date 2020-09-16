Delhi: Woman accused of defaming gods, police say no case made out

Police stated that the application is liable to be dismissed: “Enquiries were made and from the complaint of the complainant, no criminal offence was found to have been committed."

The Delhi Police, in an action taken report (ATR) filed at Saket district court, has stated that no criminal offence was found to have been committed in connection with a court complaint against a journalist accusing her of “defaming Hindu gods and goddesses” to cause riots.

The ATR was filed Monday before Metropolitan Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh by SI Rajendra Kumar from Govindpuri police station. The court accepted the ATR report and set the next date of hearing on October 23 when Mukesh Sharma, the counsel for the complainant, will address his argument.

The complaint was filed by ‘Hindu IT Cell’ volunteer Ashutosh R Gupta against the woman, who runs a You Tube channel, and SHO (Govindpuri), who he accused of not registering an FIR.

Gupta alleged the woman, in a video on her You Tube channel, alleged that the North Indian festival of Teej is “misogynist and against women”. “Accused No.1 demeaned Hinduism to the extent that can cause riots in any place,” the complaint read.

