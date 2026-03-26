Woman, accomplice held for extorting money by honey-trapping people, filing false cases

The retired officer subsequently approached police, alleging that he had been falsely implicated as part of an extortion bid by the accused, police said. (File photo)

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 44-year-old woman and her accomplice for allegedly extorting money from people by honey-trapping and implicating them in false cases, officers said on Thursday. The woman has allegedly lodged nine FIR’s at different police stations in the city — three involving charges of rape, and six pertaining to molestation and criminal intimidation.

After filing the cases, police said, the accused would use intermediaries for financial settlements. A case under Sections 385, 389, and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Mehrauli police station, they said.

According to the police, a retired Army officer was one of the targets. The accused woman had allegedly contacted him on social media on the pretext of offering services to promote his novels. She allegedly also induced him into transferring money. Later, she filed a criminal case under serious charges, including rape and criminal intimidation, against him, police said. However, the case was quashed by the Supreme Court on February 25 last year after the court observed that the proceedings amounted to an abuse of the legal process.