Woman, accomplice held for extorting money by honey-trapping people, filing false cases

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The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 44-year-old woman and her accomplice for allegedly extorting money from people by honey-trapping and implicating them in false cases, officers said on Thursday. The woman has allegedly lodged nine FIR’s at different police stations in the city — three involving charges of rape, and six pertaining to molestation and criminal intimidation.
After filing the cases, police said, the accused would use intermediaries for financial settlements. A case under Sections 385, 389, and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Mehrauli police station, they said.
According to the police, a retired Army officer was one of the targets. The accused woman had allegedly contacted him on social media on the pretext of offering services to promote his novels. She allegedly also induced him into transferring money. Later, she filed a criminal case under serious charges, including rape and criminal intimidation, against him, police said. However, the case was quashed by the Supreme Court on February 25 last year after the court observed that the proceedings amounted to an abuse of the legal process.
The retired officer subsequently approached police, alleging that he had been falsely implicated as part of an extortion bid by the accused, police said.
The co-accused, identified as Yashdev Singh Chauhan (44), a resident of New Usmanpur, allegedly posed as an advocate during the negotiations. Police said he works as a clerk with a lawyer at Karkardooma Court.
A mobile phone containing incriminating audio conversations between the two accused has been seized, police said, adding that a pen drive with recordings related to settlement negotiations has been sent for forensic examination. Police said Section 388 of the IPC was also invoked in the FIR against them.
Police said the woman allegedly avoided monetary negotiations and instead routed them through her accomplice to shield herself.
“The case, initially investigated by the local police, was later transferred to the Crime Branch. Further investigation is underway,” DCP (Crime branch) Aditya Gautam said.
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