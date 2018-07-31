Woman abducts two kids, ransom: their father

According to police, the woman hatched the plan to kidnap the children as she felt this was the only way to get to him.(Representational Image) According to police, the woman hatched the plan to kidnap the children as she felt this was the only way to get to him.(Representational Image)

A woman has been arrested for allegedly abducting two children of a man who she was reportedly in a relationship with. The woman had abducted a five-year-old boy and his two-year-old sister, and made a call to the mother of the two — demanding that she send her husband over, police said.

“We have arrested the woman, Reena, for abducting the children. We have rescued both children, who have been reunited with their mother. The father of the children is missing and our teams are trying to ascertain his location,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya.

The two children stay with their mother, who works as a domestic help in Munirka. Their father works as a labourer in the locality. On the day of the incident, the father had gone for work, and the children were playing outside their house when the accused made contact with them.

“Reena had visited their house on several occasions. The children knew her so she did not have to lure them,” Arya said. After the children went missing, their mother went out to look for them in the locality, when she received a call from Reena.

“The husband had been in an extramarital relationship with Reena, which his wife knew about. The man did not meet Reena for 20 days because of which she was furious,” said a police officer. According to police, the woman hatched the plan to kidnap the children as she felt this was the only way to get to him.

After registering a case, police tracked Reena’s phone and looked over a list of addresses to ascertain her location.

After the accused was arrested, the children were taken to a local hospital where their medical examination was conducted, the officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App