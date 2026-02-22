Woman, 6-yr-old daughter found dead inside bed storage box

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 22, 2026 03:46 AM IST
A 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were found dead inside a bed storage box at their residence in Southeast Delhi’s Aali Vihar late Friday. Postmortem examination has indicated that the deaths were caused by strangulation and smothering, police said.

The victims have been identified as Jyoti (35), a homemaker, and her six-year-old daughter.

A neighbour, Deen Dayal (35), an accountant living in the same building, has been booked for the murders. Police suspect Jyoti was in a relationship with him. “As per local inquiries, the woman and accused were in a relationship… We suspect that he may have killed the victim and her daughter after she attempted to break off the relationship,” said a senior officer.

Police said a PCR call was received at the Sarita Vihar police station around 10.30 pm about two bodies found at a house in Bheem Colony.

A police team reached the spot and found the bodies of a woman and a young girl concealed inside a bed storage compartment. Both were taken to AIIMS, where doctors declared them brought dead.

According to the police, the bodies were discovered by Jyoti’s husband Sudarshan after he returned home from work. “The bodies had been kept inside the bed box but the cover had not been closed,” said a senior officer.

Police said that while initial medical examination showed no visible external injuries, a postmortem examination conducted on Saturday indicated that the cause of death was strangulation and smothering. The final report is awaited.

Deen Dayal, booked for murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, is absconding, said police.

