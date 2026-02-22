Woman, 6-yr-old daughter found dead inside bed storage box

Police said that while initial medical examination showed no visible external injuries, a postmortem examination conducted on Saturday indicated that the cause of death was strangulation and smothering. The final report is awaited.

A 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were found dead inside a bed storage box at their residence in Southeast Delhi’s Aali Vihar late Friday. Postmortem examination has indicated that the deaths were caused by strangulation and smothering, police said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The victims have been identified as Jyoti (35), a homemaker, and her six-year-old daughter.

A neighbour, Deen Dayal (35), an accountant living in the same building, has been booked for the murders. Police suspect Jyoti was in a relationship with him. “As per local inquiries, the woman and accused were in a relationship… We suspect that he may have killed the victim and her daughter after she attempted to break off the relationship,” said a senior officer.