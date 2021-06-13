Woman, 42, arrested for sexually abusing minor girl in Delhi

A Delhi BJP spokesperson who shared a copy of the FIR on social media was reminded by the police that it was "illegal to share details of victims of sexual offences".

A 42-year-old woman was arrested for sexually assaulting and threatening a minor girl in Delhi, police said. An FIR has been registered in the case and the accused was produced before a Delhi Court, which sent her to 14 days judicial custody.

The complainant, in her statement, said the accused, who runs an NGO, was one of her mother’s friends. She was sent to the accused’s house to learn some course six months ago. When her mother came to take her back, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her if she left. “The accused woman then started sexually abusing her and also assaulted her. The accused also recorded her obscene video and threatened that she would upload her video on social media if she left her house. The accused woman also asked her to do house chores and was never allowed to speak with her mother,” the FIR read.

A few days ago, the victim was not feeling well and was taken to a nearby hospital. She managed to escape and informed her mother about her ordeal, who in turn informed the police. “On June 9, an FIR was registered under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sex), 506 (threatening) and Section 4 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After registering an FIR, the woman was arrested,” a senior police officer said.

On Saturday night, a Delhi BJP spokesperson who shared a copy of the FIR on social media was reminded by the police that it was “illegal to share details of victims of sexual offences”.