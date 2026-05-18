Woman, 24, dies by suicide in Greater Noida, husband and father-in-law arrested

Based on a complaint by the woman’s family, an FIR has been registered. The woman’s husband and father-in-law have been arrested. (Representational Image)

A 24-year-old woman has died after jumping from the roof of her home in Greater Noida after her in-laws allegedly harassed her for dowry, police said on Monday. The husband and in-laws of the woman, identified as Deepika, have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shailendra Kumar Singh said the Ecotech- 3 police station in Greater Noida received a complaint on Monday night that Deepika, who married Ritik a year and a half ago, had jumped to her death.

“Based on a complaint by the woman’s family, an FIR has been registered. The woman’s husband and father-in-law have been arrested. Further investigation and proceedings are underway,” Singh said.