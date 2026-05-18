Woman, 24, dies by suicide in Greater Noida, husband and father-in-law arrested

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shailendra Kumar Singh said the Ecotech- 3 police station in Greater Noida received a complaint on Monday night that Deepika, who married Ritik a year and a half ago, had jumped to her death.

By: Express News Service
1 min readGreater NoidaMay 18, 2026 03:10 PM IST
Female teacher arrested for West Delhi school rape, Delhi school rape Female teacher arrested, West Delhi school rape, Delhi school rape, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsBased on a complaint by the woman’s family, an FIR has been registered. The woman’s husband and father-in-law have been arrested. (Representational Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 24-year-old woman has died after jumping from the roof of her home in Greater Noida after her in-laws allegedly harassed her for dowry, police said on Monday. The husband and in-laws of the woman, identified as Deepika, have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shailendra Kumar Singh said the Ecotech- 3 police station in Greater Noida received a complaint on Monday night that Deepika, who married Ritik a year and a half ago, had jumped to her death.

“Based on a complaint by the woman’s family, an FIR has been registered. The woman’s husband and father-in-law have been arrested. Further investigation and proceedings are underway,” Singh said.

Police said the body had been sent for a postmortem.

The family of the woman, who was from Jalpura in Greater Noida, has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, said police.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 18: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments