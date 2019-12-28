Delhi witnesses longest December cold spell in 22 years, conditions to prevail till Sunday

1997 saw a cold spell lasting 13 days. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) 1997 saw a cold spell lasting 13 days. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

A cold spell has prevailed over the city for 14 consecutive days this December — the highest in 22 years — as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The last time such a condition was witnessed in the city was in December 1997, when there were 13 such days.

The IMD has forecast that cold to severe cold day conditions would continue over the city till Sunday, after which its severity is expected to reduce.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city Friday was 14.4 degrees Celsius and minimum was 4.2 degrees Celsius.

An IMD official said, “There has been heavy snowfall in the Himalayas and cold, northwesterly winds from there are influencing the temperature here.”

Another factor is a layer of cloud cover over the city that is preventing the sunlight from breaking through, as a result of which day temperatures have not risen, the official said.

“This layer stretches from Pakistan to Bihar. It’s quite thick in the morning hours and reduces after 12 pm, but it would go away only when wind direction changes,” the IMD official added.

Light rain is expected over Delhi-NCR from late evening on December 31 to January 2. A hailstorm is also expected over parts on January 1 and 2.

The average maximum temperature recorded this month as of Friday is 19.4 degrees Celsius. If it falls, as per the IMD’s estimation, to 19.15 degrees, then this December would become the second coldest in over a century since 1901. The average maximum temperature has previously been below or equal to 20 degrees in 1919 (19.8 degrees), 1929 (19.8 degrees), 1961 (20 degrees) and 1997 (17.3 degrees).

Delhi’s air quality on Friday was in the ‘very poor’ category with a reading of 373, as per CPCB.

