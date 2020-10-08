scorecardresearch
Hathras case

‘Witness list accidentally shared with riot accused’

The 17,000-page chargesheet was filed in September to bolster its case that the riots were part of a larger conspiracy.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | October 8, 2020 2:33:49 am
Delhi riots, northeast Delhi riots, Delhi anti-CAA protests, anti-CAA protests Delhi, Express Opinion, Indian ExpressThe list of protected witnesses in a chargesheet relating to the Northeast Delhi riots has “inadvertently” been shared with the accused, said Delhi Police's Additional PRO Anil Mittal Wednesday. (File photo)

The list of protected witnesses in a chargesheet relating to the Northeast Delhi riots has “inadvertently” been shared with the accused, said Delhi Police’s Additional PRO Anil Mittal Wednesday.

To protect their identities, witnesses have been given pseudonyms such as Beta, Omega, Charlie and Bravo.

“During the course of investigation, it was deemed necessary that the identities of some witnesses should not be disclosed in the public domain. However, a court-related document containing the identities of some of these witnesses has been inadvertently included in the copies of the charge-sheet provided to the accused persons as part of compliance of judicial orders,” Mittal said.

He further stated: “Steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of these witnesses and to address all concerns in this regard.”

