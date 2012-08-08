For last two years,Amita has been travelling nearly 40 km every day  from her hostel to the college and back. A second year student of BA Programme in Janki Devi Memorial (JDM) College,Amita stays at the All India Collaboration of the Blinds hostel for girls in Rohini Sector-5.

While the hostel is better than most other accommodation options available for visually challenged girl students,commuting from Rohini is a problem, she said.

According to Dr S N Kulkarni of JDM,as it is not possible for these girls to travel to their hostel between classes,the college provides them free lunch.

Others like Rokiya,however,do not get such facilities in their colleges. Paying a monthly rent of Rs 500,Rokiya stays in a hostel in Sant Nagar and studies in Lakshmibai College. We generally have to wait for half an hour to one hour for a bus to take us to college, she said.

While Rokiyas hostel has 18 girls,another hostel in Sant Nagar accommodates as many as 40-45 visually challenged girls.

According to a resident of this hostel,one room is shared by eight girls. A few rooms in our owners house have been turned into a hostel. As a result,there are about eight girls staying in one room with just five beds. Moreover,twenty girls share one bathroom. Apart from facing commuting problems,we also find it difficult to study with so many people in one room, she said.

She said the university could take some steps to reduce their woes. University could build a separate hostel for girls with disabilities somewhere closer to the campus. Transport facilities should also be provided. We face a lot of difficulties while travelling  the roads are not just congested,they are also full of pot-holes.

Delhi University gives three per cent reservation to students with disabilities in all college and university hostels. Miranda House Principal Dr Pratibha Jolly said the college tries to ensure that most students with disabilities get a seat at the college hostel.

She said,Apart from the stipulated three per cent reservation,we try to provide accommodations to as many PWD candidates as possible. The students,however,said the number of reserved seats are not enough.

The problem is not restricted to girls. Though there is a government hostel for blind male students at the Sewa Kutir Complex in Outram Lines near North Campus,there is still a dearth of hostel seats.

Kapil Sahu,a student of MA Political Science in Ramjas College,has been staying with his friend in the Sewa Kutir hostel. While the capacity of this hostel is only 100,they admit more than 120 students. Moreover,preference is given to students from Delhi. Outstation students find it difficult to get seats here.

According to the officials at the Sewa Kutir Complex in Kingsway Camp,a proposal to construct a hostel for visually disabled girl students is awaiting approval from various government departments.

Pratap Singh Bisht,the general secretary of Sambhavana Trust,said,Students with disabilities face a lot of trouble in finding accommodation. Hence,we have written to the government,asking them to provide inclusive hostels  half of the residents will be general students while the other half will comprise students with disabilities. There is a lot of space around the university where such a facility can be built.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App