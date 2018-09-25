Within a week, capital sees 100 cases of dengue — still lower than last year

While last year, 1,465 cases of dengue were reported by September 24, this year the number stood at 343. While last year, 1,465 cases of dengue were reported by September 24, this year the number stood at 343.

Delhi recorded 100 fresh cases of dengue within a week till September 22, according to data provided by the three municipal corporations. While the total number of dengue cases have been much lower as compared to last year, a sudden uptick in the number of cases has been observed over the past two weeks.

While last year, 1,465 cases were reported by September 24, this year the number stood at 343. The maximum cases were reported from areas under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) at 14, while there were nine cases in areas under the North corporation and three from East corporation. New Delhi Municipal Council area saw 16 cases, while the Delhi Cantt area saw six. The other 51 cases remain untraced after investigation, according to the data.

A senior SDMC official said that intermittent rain over the last two weeks could be behind the sudden spike. He said mosquito-borne diseases generally spread when the monsoon is ending.

The number of chikungunya cases is lower as well, with just eight cases being reported this week and a total of 68 cases so far this year. This number stood at 315 last year. The number of malaria cases, meanwhile, saw a marginal increase — at 31 — as compared to last week, when 30 cases were reported.

According to Lok Nayak Hospital nodal officer, Sapna Paul, most of the cases being reported in Delhi are from neighbouring cities and towns. “Majority of the cases are being reported from Uttar Pradesh or Haryana. In our hospital, we are fully equipped with medicines, doctors and beds for dengue patients. This year, we have only seen 127 patients so far, and no casualty,” she said.

