With trucks and buses, police offer last-mile fix

A woman with a bandaged knee outside Qutub Minar Metro station and a senior citizen couple on their way to a hospital outside Sultanpur Metro station were among thousands stranded Tuesday morning after a Yellow Line snag. Fortunately, they were Delhi Police’s top priority, which swung into action as three police buses, an SHO’s Gypsy and a commercial truck ferried commuters to the nearest functioning Metro station.

DCP (South) Vijay Kumar told The Indian Express, “We received a call from DCP (Metro) about the chaos around 10.30 am. Staff from Mehrauli and Fatehpur Beri police stations, along with SHOs, reached the stations to manage commuters, who had started spilling on to the roads.”

From noon to 2 pm, Mehrauli police station SHO Ved Prakash engaged a staff of 20 outside Qutub Minar Metro station. “I asked for three police buses, a commercial police truck, my own gypsy and a QRT gypsy to ferry people to Sultanpur. A police truck can ferry 60-80 people in one trip and each vehicle took around 10-15 trips. Our priority was senior citizens and women,” said Prakash. He recalled “chaos on the road” as people looked for autos, cabs, buses to take them to work, home, hospitals. “We boarded the women in police buses, and the men in the open mini-truck,” said Prakash.

SHO (Fatehpur Beri) Daleep Kumar deployed 35-40 police personnel outside Sultanpur Metro station and Chhattarpur Chowk from noon to 2.30 pm and found a solution in “lifts”.

“While there was a police tempo, we requested private vehicles to give a lift to women and senior citizens. Some were happy to help, others not so much. We had to resort to this as there was so much traffic that Metro feeder buses couldn’t reach,” said Kumar.