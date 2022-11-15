With over 2,500 exhibitors, India International Trade Fair kicks off

Based on the theme ‘Vocal for Local and Local to Global’, The India International Trade Fair (IITF) was inaugurated at Pragati Maidan Monday.

According to India Trade Promotion Organisation’s PRO Vivekanand Vivek, states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh will be a special focus, and over 2,500 exhibitors from across the country will take part in the fair. “Stalls from 29 states and union territories, 14 foreign countries and 36 stalls from central ministries, commodity boards, PSUs and private companies like Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, Titan etc, are participating in the fair,” he said.

Inaugurating the fair, Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said efforts should be made to make it a huge event. “Let us make an effort that we should have another equally grand annual fair whose theme is (based) on India’s self-reliance, on indigenous strength and on quality, and that people who do not get a chance to reach big fairs, get an opportunity…,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi L-G VK Saxena inaugurated the Delhi Pavilion set up by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. The main attraction of the Delhi Pavilion was the mahila mohalla clinic, where women can come for gynaecological issues.

“This year, entrepreneurs based out of Delhi have been facilitated and given the opportunity to participate in the Delhi Pavilion by setting up stalls at subsidised rates. Entrepreneurs have set up stalls under various categories like food products, gems and jewellery, handicraft and handloom, textiles, electric appliances and electric vehicles etc,” said an official at the state pavilion.

The state’s education, transport and environment department, and the Delhi Jal Board have also set up their stalls.

Speaking to The Indian Express, garment manufacturer Raman Baweja, who has set up a stall, said he is expecting good results from the trade fair since Covid cases are under control and more buyers are expected to visit this time.

Dheeraj, a traditional wall-clock maker from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, also hoped for a better income this time: “We didn’t come last year, and we are hoping to get more buyers this year.”

Several international stalls, including from Afghanistan, Iran and Vietnam, have also been set up. According to Yung, a Vietnamese saleswoman at the embassy’s stall, they are selling products made out of a bird’s nest, which is considered beneficial in improving mental stability, life expectancy and digestive system. “This is the first time we have come to India, and we are selling products made out of Swiftlets bird’s nests which are of high nutritional value,” she said.

The fair is open for business visitors from November 14-18, while all other visitors can visit from November 19-27. Apart from the New Exhibition Complex, the fair has been organised in Halls 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 12A. There will be no sale of tickets at any of the Pragati Maidan gates and Supreme Court Metro Station gates.

Visitors are advised to cooperate and plan their visit by purchasing tickets in advance from their originating Metro Stations and online through the ITPO portal, i.e., http://www.indiatradefair.com.