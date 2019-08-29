With new campaign, Delhi govt adds sting to its mosquito fight

To tackle vector-borne diseases dengue and chikungunya, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday launched a campaign that aims to increase the participation of residents in preventing their spread.

The initiative is named as ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute – Har Ravivar, dengue par war’. As part of it, the government has asked residents to take 10 minutes from their schedule every Sunday to clear potential mosquito breeding spots from their homes.

Launching the campaign Wednesday, Kejriwal said he will start the initiative from his home on September 1. “I will check my home, and so will my ministers, MLAs, officers and the whole of Delhi… There’s a positive energy in the city, and people are working with the government. They will make this campaign successful and remove dengue and chikungunya from Delhi,” he said.

Delhi recorded 15,867 cases of dengue in 2015, which came down to 2,798 in 2018 and 75 cases so far this year. Chikungunya cases in 2016 stood at 7,760, and were reduced to 165 in 2018, and 21 so far this year, data shared by officials shows.

A fall in the number of deaths caused by the diseases was recorded — from 60 in 2015 to 4 last year and none so far in 2019. “We don’t want this figure to increase; we want it to go down further and slowly get rid of dengue and chikungunya in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

The World Health Organisation suggests a number of measures to prevent the breeding of the Aedes mosquito, which can spread dengue and chikungunya. These include covering water containers, changing water from vases, pouring it out from pots and safely disposing objects that can accumulate water.

Kejriwal also asked residents to change water from pots and air coolers in their homes and ensure that their neighbours have also checked their surroundings for possible breeding spots.

“Dengue mosquito breeds in clean water that has been stagnant for a few days. If you don’t change it, the mosquito will lay eggs. This mosquito cannot go further than 200 metres, so if dengue happens in your homes it’s possible it’s breeding nearby,” he said. The campaign will run for 10 weeks, from September 1 to November 15.

The CM said many steps are taken to prevent spread of diseases every year, including creating around 500 fever clinics, building mohalla clinics, and appointing a nodal officer in every hospital for dengue and chikungunya.

He added that provision for dengue beds has been made in every hospital, and private hospitals would be given permission to increase their capacity by 20% to deal with the diseases, if the need arises.

Kejriwal also said the government will involve municipal corporations, residents’ welfare associations, students and government officials in the campaign.