With more horsepower, Delhi’s mounted police unit set for a sprint

The headquarter of the Mounted Police unit, where the horses are trained and commissioned for various duties. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi’s mounted police unit is set to see a revival, with the induction of 40 new stallions. This is the first time such a huge number of stallions will be added to the force, said sources. Currently, the unit has only 44 horses, which is half its sanctioned strength.

Sources said the historical unit was once almost scrapped by former police commissioner Y S Dadwal.

Special Commissioner of Police Sudhir Yadav told The Indian Express that over the years, many horses grew too old for service while some died.

“There is a need to revive this unit as horses are still used to maintain law and order. They participate in sports and ceremonial functions as well,” said Yadav.

In October last year, sources said, four well-trained horses were used to control the situation during the Trilokpuri riots.

The horses are also used in ceremonial functions such as Independence Day and Delhi Police Raising Day (February 16).

However, for the past decade, no new horse has been inducted into the unit, which has a sanctioned strength of 95. The number of horses has also been decreasing every year. In December last year, a mare was retired while early this year, two male horses were retired.

Sources said in June this year, a stallion Bhima — who was in service for 16 years — died after a brief illness.

Of the total horses, 41 are lodged in the stable yard at the Provisioning and Logistics unit of Delhi Police in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area, while three are kept at the Kalkaji police station in South Delhi. Back in the 1980s, sources said, the unit had 80 horses in the Civil Lines stable. Now, only 44 remain.

Sources said officials of the unit have approached several trusts to buy three or four-year-old horses. The new stallions will undergo six months of training.

Earlier, the cost of each horse was approximately Rs 50,000 but now it ranges between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, added the sources.

Officials said the horses eat a mixture of barley, Bengal gram and choker (an animal feed which is their favourite food). They are also given grass in the evening as a supplement, they added.

For each horse, there is a handler who belongs to the constable or head constable rank. The present strength of the police unit is 75 constables, 22 head constables and two sub-inspectors.

