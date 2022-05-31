With Kejriwal since beginning, Jain has run into rough weather earlier too

Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in a case of alleged money laundering, has faced rough weather in the past too.

Among the closest aides of Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Jain, the AAP MLA from Shakur Basti, was part of the anti-corruption movement headed by Anna Hazare in 2011. He joined Kejriwal when the AAP was formed a year later.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had opened an investigation against Jain in 2018 with regard to alleged irregularities in awarding a tender for a creative team for the Public Works Department to a private firm.

While a case was registered, a closure report was recently filed by CBI for want of evidence. In 2016, a controversy surrounding Jain’s daughter brought him into the spotlight. His daughter, also an architect, was appointed an advisor for mohalla clinics in the city. Following allegations of nepotism, she resigned from the post. Jain had at the time rubbished the allegations, saying the post was honorary and she was not being paid for her work.

The case for which Jain has been arrested was filed in 2017 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He has been accused of laundering money through four companies associated with him. Jain as well as the AAP have maintained that he resigned from these companies in 2013 and was not associated with or aware of their activities since then.

In 2017, BJP’s Kapil Mishra, who was earlier a minister in the Delhi government cabinet, had alleged that Jain had given Rs 2 crore in cash to Kejriwal at his residence. He made these allegations days after he was removed from his post as a minister. He then quit AAP and joined BJP a few months later.

In 2020, Mishra tendered an unconditional apology to Jain before a Delhi court, stating that his allegations of graft were “politically motivated and wrong”.

Jain was born in Baghpat and studied in Delhi. An architect, he worked at the Central Public Works Department but quit to start his architecture consultancy firm. He is one of Kejriwal’s closest aides and advisors in the party.

Kejriwal has formed a government thrice now — in 2013 (49 days), 2015 (full term) and 2020. Jain has been part of the cabinet in all three governments, and has held the health portfolio since the beginning.

“Jain has earned the CM’s trust over the years and is known for being someone who focuses on work and delivers. He has headed challenging departments like health and power, and managed to deliver on several projects,” said a senior party leader.