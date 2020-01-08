With just 10 points, AAP manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls expected to be shorter than in 2015

AAP’s report card, produced by the I-PAC, is a multi-coloured slim pamphlet, neatly listing major “achievements” of its government under 10 sections. AAP’s report card, produced by the I-PAC, is a multi-coloured slim pamphlet, neatly listing major “achievements” of its government under 10 sections.

The AAP’s manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls is likely to be a “quick, concise read”, carrying not more than 10 points, in a departure from 2015, when the party had released a 12-page document listing 70 promises.

The focus areas of the document will be water, Yamuna, cleanliness, last-mile connectivity, transport, pollution and redesigning of the city’s roads in accordance with global standards — issues that have found mention in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s town hall interactions, party sources said.

A three-member committee, led by senior AAP leader Atishi, will draft the manifesto, in close association with Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which has tied up with the party. AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said the manifesto launch will be between January 15-20.

Other members of the committee will be Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) vice-chairman Jasmine Shah and AAP spokesperson Ajoy Kumar. “There is no possibility of a long document with 60-70 points this time around. It will be brief and concise. There will be no more than 10 points like the report card. Apart from laying down a broad vision, the promises will be realistic, achievable, that the people can readily connect with,” top party sources said.

AAP’s report card, produced by the I-PAC, is a multi-coloured slim pamphlet, neatly listing major “achievements” of its government under 10 sections. “Each section in the report card is replete with numbers, data. For example, it does not say that the AAP reformed the education sector but rather highlights that it built 20,000 classrooms. People connect with numbers more than statements that often sound hollow,” sources said.

The fact that the broad contours of the manifesto will carry the imprint of Kishor becomes clear when one takes a look at the four-page manifesto released by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP before the AP state assembly polls last year, where nine major promises were clubbed as ‘Navratnalu’.

Meanwhile, Rai told a press conference that the party has received many “valuable suggestions” during the town hall meetings and the door-to-door campaign. “We will incorporate all these suggestions in the manifesto. The manifesto committee will incorporate the suggestions of people and the vision of our party when preparing the manifesto,” Rai said.

In his town hall meetings, Kejriwal has promised to clean the Yamuna in the next five years, make water supply available round the clock, spruce up the city, boost last-mile connectivity through minibuses and redesign the roads, among others.

