With free preparatory classes, Delhi govt schools to help ready students for CUET

Delhi government schools are helping students prepare for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) by conducting free preparatory classes for aspirants.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who interacted with students at Kautilya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Chirag Enclave, on Monday, said, “This year, for the first time, the CUET is being conducted for admissions in central universities of India. Many Delhi government school students wanted to prepare for the entrance but were not in a situation to afford high coaching fees. For them, the Kejriwal government, under a unique initiative, has ensured that all aspiring students are provided sufficient support at the school level itself so they do not consider giving up their dreams because of financial reasons.”

Sisodia said Delhi government schools in the Southeast district conducted 20 days of CUET preparatory classes for nearly 5,000 students, which was “an important step towards taking these students closer to their dream colleges”.

Students are being prepared in 13 subjects. “Along with this, they were given exposure to ‘computer-based tests’ through online mock test series. Individual mock tests were designed for each stream — arts, science and commerce. This helped students develop skills in time management and stress management during exams. Regular practice has boosted their confidence, and reduced fear of exams among students,” the government said in a statement.

A total of 106 centres were created for CUET classes in the Southeast district. The technical team helped in conducting five online computer-based tests (CBTs) to “make the students familiar and to judge their performance and knowledge”.

“On the basis of the results of the mock test, students were categorised and teachers assisted them individually. During the process, mock tests were evaluated automatically and immediately to provide enough time to students for working on their weak areas,” the government said.

A student of Kautilya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Rajkumar, said, “I have never given any computer-based exam in my life. Because of these 20 days of preparatory classes, I was able to understand the entire examination process and work on my weaknesses. I have also learnt to distribute my time properly during the examination.”

Another student from a School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) Kalkaji, Himanshu, said, “Best subject teachers were deployed for the CUET preparatory classes, who gave individual attention to every student and guided them. Continuous feedback from teachers helped students strategically approach questions to avoid negative marking.”

Others present at the interaction were Director of Education Himanshu Gupta, Principal Advisor-Education Shailendra Sharma, Regional Director of Education K S Upadhyay, and Deputy Director of Education, South East Delhi Dr Sanjay Chaturvedi.