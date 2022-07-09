With fewer cases and low positivity rate, Covid-19 is waning in Delhi

The current Covid-19 surge in Delhi is likely waning with the absolute number of cases declining along with the positivity rate; lower number of cases with high positivity rate suggests inadequate testing. Delhi has recorded 581 fresh cases each day on average over the last seven days, with the positivity rate during this period being 3.89%. To compare, there were 978 fresh cases recorded on average during the previous seven days with a positivity rate of 6.15%, according to the daily health bulletins of the government.

The spread of the infection is generally thought to be under control if the positivity rate remains at 5% or less over two weeks. It has been four days since the positivity rate – proportion of samples tested that return positive, indicative of the spread of the infection – remained below 5% in Delhi.

Experts say that these small ups and downs in the number of cases are likely to continue this year as the infection stabilises in the population. There are unlikely to be high surges, unless a very mutated variant starts circulating.

Another indication of the surge waning is the number of active cases or current infections going down. The number of active cases stood at an average of 2,788 during the last seven days and the number of people hospitalised with the infection stood at an average of 156, as per the data.

Delhi reported 531 new cases with a positivity rate of 3.13% on Friday. There were 2,329 active cases reported, with 134 people being hospitalised.

The number of deaths, however, has remained high. There were 19 deaths with Covid-19 recorded during the first eight days of the month and 50 deaths recorded in the month of June. The number of deaths usually peaks a week after the number of cases. The city has recorded 26,280 deaths with Covid-19 since March 2020 when the first case was recorded.