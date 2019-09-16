With essential kits and money, Delhi group helps students from Kashmir Valley

Amid the ongoing clampdown in Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370 to revoke the Valley’s special status, a group of students from the Jammu & Kashmir Students’ Association, in collaboration with Khalsa Aid, are providing essential commodities and money to Kashmiri students across the country. The association, which began its operations five days after the lockdown, has been to UP, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Punjab.

“Due to the complete blackout in the Valley, several Kashmiri students across the country are facing problems. To assist them, we started a helpline number. So far, we have helped hundreds of students,” said Nasir Khuehami, J&K Students’ Association founder and spokesperson.

The group is giving 25 kg kits, including 5 kg rice and 10 kg flour. “From students asking for money to those unable to get rented accommodation due to the clampdown, the association has reached out to many in distress. We are providing kits to every student coming to us. We are also collating data to understand the number of people who have benefitted from this,” Khuehami added.

On Saturday, the group reached Delhi and left for Bathinda.