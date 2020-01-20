Delhi polls: With doorstep visits, CM’s daughter on campaign trail

Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita campaigns in the New Delhi constituency, Sunday. (Express) Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita campaigns in the New Delhi constituency, Sunday. (Express)

Having addressed several small gatherings and interacted with voters at their doorsteps over the last four months, Harshita Kejriwal’s assessment of the ground situation is sure to warm her father’s heart.

Harshita (23), daughter of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, graduated from IIT-Delhi in 2018 and joined a global management consultant firm. On leave since October, she has overseen different rounds of campaigning at the New Delhi assembly seat.

“The feedback I have received is 99% positive. Whenever I knock on a door, people ask ‘aap kyun aaye ho, hum toh aise hi saath hain, hum log khud campaign kar rahe hain’. Everyone is happy and satisfied with the work carried out by the AAP government,” Harshita told The Indian Express.

On Sunday, apart from Harshita, the CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and son Pulkit (18) also participated in a door-to-door campaign in the New Delhi seat, from which Kejriwal is seeking a third term. He will file his nomination Monday.

Before the door-to-door campaign, Harshita started off with a few small gatherings, some of which she addressed.

Over the last two months, small-scale sports events, “for around 100-200 houses” each, were also organised to mobilise support for AAP in the New Delhi seat, she said. “In our office, you will meet 100-200 volunteers who are campaigning after having taken long leaves. We feel this is the only party which is fighting the polls based on the work it has done,” said Harshita.

“There are many people who come after winding up the day’s work… A lot of my friends and juniors come over during weekends as well,” she added.

Sunita, who went around the Ansari Nagar West area on Sunday with the rest of the family, said: “The response of people is overwhelmingly positive…”

Pulkit, who joined IIT-Delhi last year, has been unable to join the campaign so far due to academic commitments. “As it was a Sunday, Pulkit came over as well. While Harshita has been on her father’s campaign trail for months, her mother joined her on and off. But they limited it to the CM’s constituency,” said party sources.

Last week, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s wife Seema had also joined the CM’s family members when they were campaigning in Tilak Marg, which is close to Sisodia’s official residence.

“They usually campaign between 11 am and 5-5.30 pm. One must keep in mind that they have campaigned for the CM during the elections in 2013 and 2015 as well. They had also gone to Punjab to campaign during the 2017 state assembly polls there,” said an AAP leader.

The AAP leadership, as part of its efforts to project a more relatable image of Kejriwal, has been sharing pictures of him spending time with his family and friends over the months. The CM’s parents also stay with him at his official residence.

While Sunita Kejriwal has largely maintained a low profile, lately she has been making public interventions. In June 2018, when Kejriwal had spent a week camping inside L-G Anil Baijal’s office, she had called the latter “insecure” for not allowing the CM to meet him.

