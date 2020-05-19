With curbs eased, Delhi traffic police to focus on decongesting driving space

Vehicles in queue to enter Noida from Delhi at Gautam Buddha Gate (File) Vehicles in queue to enter Noida from Delhi at Gautam Buddha Gate (File)

With several relaxations in lockdown 4.0, the Delhi Traffic Police personnel have been briefed on how to decongest driving space, considering the spike in number of vehicles on the road.

Special CP (Traffic) Taj Hasan told The Indian Express, “With more vehicles on the road now, our emphasis is on junction management, and prioritising action against improper parking and lane violation.”

From March 25 to May 17 — when the lockdown was in effect without many relaxations — the Delhi traffic police 1,00,436 notices through SMS and 80 notices through speed post under compoundable offence category based on violations captured by cameras. “In this period, improper parking violations were also registered through ‘violation on camera’ app and 7,998 notices were sent.”

Hasan said that the emphasis has been on contact-less traffic enforcement and the use of camera-based violation detection app, and tripod-mounted laser speed gun cameras. “Police immediately shifted its strategy from physical traffic enforcement to electronic enforcement in order to protect the health of police personnel and public when the lockdown was enforced in March,” said a statement issued by the traffic police.

The statement also said that “a road safety and corona sensitisation campaign for commercial vehicle drivers was done at Burari ground and safety kits were distributed to drivers.” Apart from this, webinars with doctors and traffic police personnel have also been held.

“Establishment of virtual court for disposing of camera-based traffic violations will further strengthen the traffic discipline in the city, and so far, the virtual court established for the above purpose consumed 32,722 non-compoundable offences till May 18 for disposal,” said the statement.

