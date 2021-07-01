With curbs eased, Delhi Airport sees improvement in passenger traffic

Following the easing of travel restrictions and lockdowns across the country, the Delhi Airport has witnessed a gradual growth in passenger traffic. The number of domestic passengers has tripled since May, said an official of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

Mid-May, the daily domestic passenger count was around 18,000. The number grew to 62,000 passengers per day by June-end. The visiting friends and family category made up 48 percent of those who flew, followed by the vacation category (25 percent) and business travellers (19 percent). In June, 2020, after gradual lifting of a country-wide lockdown, only 2 percent of the travellers were on vacation, and the majority travelled to visit family and friends.

The number of international travellers has grown from 4,500 per day in mid-May to 7500 per day by June-end. An official said air travel has bounced back quicker than last year, since people are now more confident travelling, while taking the necessary precautions. In a recent survey conducted at the airport, 99 percent of the passengers felt confident while traveling through the Delhi airport. Of this, 51 percent of passengers said they were extremely confident and 48 percent said they were fairly confident while travelling.

Some measures taken by the airport include introducing luminometres at points where there is high passenger contact. Luminometres detect virus load on surface areas. The test results prompt officials to re-clean and retest the areas. Regular sanitisation, announcements and random testing are also in place in order to contain the spread of the virus.

The official added, “In view of the pandemic, DIAL has ensured that air inside the terminal is clean and safe for passengers. To ensure this, fresh air is injected inside the terminal every 10 minutes after passing it through HEPA filters and UV-C lighting, which cleans air from any kind of pollutants.”