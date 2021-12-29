With civil defence volunteers, govt hopes for 100% containment

Amid the rise in Covid and omicron cases, the Delhi government has directed all the district magistrates (DMs) to ensure containment at houses and clusters having two or more positive cases until the patients recover and test negative, said officials.

The DMs have also been advised to implement the 100% micro-containment plan in small clusters and houses by deploying at least two civil defence volunteers outside the patients’ houses for round-the-clock monitoring so as to stop them from stepping outside and ensure that they remain under home isolation until they test negative, said an official.

The directions were taken in an online meeting, attended by all the 11 district DMs, held Monday. They have been directed to focus on three important areas — enforcement, home isolation and 100% containment.

“The focus will be on these areas with stringent measures in place. Under home isolation, staff will visit and call to check in on the patient, counsel if they need any instruction or help, and distribute Covid kits consisting of oximeters and medicines. Secondly, we have been asked to ensure micro-containment of houses with more than two positive cases,” said the South East DM Vishwendra.

The DM added, “If the DMs find any RWA, area or housing society with a large number of cases, they can contain the area or society or particular block. In my district, there are 89 active cases contained in 17 zones. Two civil defence volunteers have been deployed for round-the-clock monitoring. Focus is to promote home isolation as well as to control the spread of the disease.”

The DMs have strengthened night patrolling and challans in public places like markets and malls to fine those not wearing masks and violating Covid norms.

South District Magistrate Sonalika Jiwani said, “We have 100 enforcement teams who will be patrolling in night shifts as the curfew is in effect. Strict actions will be taken against those found violating the curfew.”

East DM Sonika Singh said, “Right now there are 11 containment zones in East Delhi… Currently, we have not started the micro-containment but the action will be taken when required. So, if the number of cases increases in the East district, the 100% containment strategy will be in place. Further, we have increased field visits; sub-divisional magistrate (SDMs) are visiting public places and stopping large gatherings. We have also scaled up testing at Metro stations and sabji mandi of East Delhi. Moreover, an aggressive vaccination drive is going on, and about 70 percent of the East District has been administered the second dose.” A total of 4,122 challans, amounting to Rs 81.5 lakh, have been issued in all districts on December 27.