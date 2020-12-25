With challan book for kids, MCG hopes to impart lessons in cleanliness

An official said that children — named ‘Sanitation Captains’ — can challan their family members if they violate rules, such as using plastic carry bags, not segregating waste, throwing wet waste into the dry waste dustbin, or throwing waste in the open.

To teach children the need to maintain cleanliness and hygiene and imbibe an eco-friendly lifestyle, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), earlier this week, launched a ‘Family Sanitation Challan Book’ using which children will be able to penalise their relatives “in play” for irresponsibility or violations in this regard.

According to MCG officials, the challan books will be available as both hard and soft copies and the penalties will be in the form of chocolates, toys, ice cream and books, instead of money.

The book was launched by MCG Mayor Madhu Azad and MCG Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on Wednesday.

“With this initiative, our aim is to teach children these values and practices through play, to make them vigilant and to create an atmosphere in households wherein people are aware and keep checking each other,” said MCG Joint Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar.

“We are printing around 100 hard copies of the book, which is completely environment friendly, with no plastic and paper binding. We have kept it completely eco-friendly and biodegradable… We have also created an online link that people can use to download the challan book. This will also help us maintain data on how many people are actively using these books,” said the Joint Commissioner.

“Our effort is to ensure that the books reach some people in each ward. Our teams work in different wards and we will get them to distribute these as well. They will also make people aware of how to use these books,” he said.