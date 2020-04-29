Delhi: With borders sealed, hospital staff say hard coming to work

At the Delhi-UP border in Noida. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) At the Delhi-UP border in Noida. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

With Haryana and Uttar Pradesh stepping up checking at borders in the past week to check the spread of coronavirus, the Resident Doctors’ Association of Safdarjung Hospital wrote to the medical superintendent stating that the move is posing difficulties for staff who live in NCR cities. “Around 15% doctors have stopped coming to the hospital because of issues they are facing at the border. The rest of us are trying to cover up for their absence,” said Dr Joyutpal Biswas, RDA general secretary, Safdarjung Hospital.

The letter, also addressed to government officials concerned, stated: “Many residents have received verbal ultimatum from on-duty police officers at the border that passes will not be valid, and they will not allow entry into Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.”

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association has also written to the government.

