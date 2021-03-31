With aim to ‘discourage rote learning’, Delhi education board holds first meeting

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and MLA Atishi at the first meeting of the Delhi Board of School Education, Tuesday.

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) held its first meeting Tuesday with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presiding over as its president. The Board will “discourage rote-learning, bring continuous formative assessments and promote growth mindsets in students”, he said.

The agenda included “appraisal regarding the registration of the DBSE under the Society Registration Act, 1860, its constitution and its functioning from the academic session 2021-2022, and the appraisal of the members/nominated members of the general body of the Board,” the Delhi government said.

Principal secretary (education), principal secretary (finance), director education, chairman DCPCR, director SCERT, principal advisor to director education, vice-chancellors of Delhi Technology University, Ambedkar University and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University are also members of the DBSE. It also includes two educationists, two representatives of industries, two school managing committee members, and principals and teachers as nominated members.

“The purpose of the DBSE is three-fold. First, the Board will move away from the practice of rote-learning and move towards giving a holistic picture of each learner, which goes beyond scholastic ability in subjects to include values and skills required in the future such as critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, etc. Secondly, it will emphasise on continuous formative assessments,” said Sisodia.

“The main aim of setting up the Board is that the assessment system should become a ‘partner of learning and not an authority of testing’. And third, we want to encourage a growth mindset among students, which would be strengthened by making it part of regular assessment,” he said.

Sisodia also said the DBSE will give teachers “timely feedback on specific actions they take to help every child in their classroom”.

“It will further employ effective modern technology available today to ensure a personalised learning experience for our students. Artificial intelligence and game-based assessments will be put to use to create a system where every student is regularly evaluated on the basis of his/her strengths and enter the next phase of their life with a deep understanding of their unique strengths,” he said.