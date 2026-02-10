With 6 more AQI monitoring stations, Delhi tops all cities, but experts wary

With Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurating six more Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) on Monday, the Capital’s air quality monitoring network now stands at 46 — the highest for any city in the country. The monitoring network, despite its density, however, remains unevenly distributed, with a heavy concentration in the central and southern parts of the city, according to experts.

The six new stations — inaugurated digitally by the CM from the Delhi Secretariat — have been set up at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Talkatora Garden, Commonwealth Sports Complex, Delhi Cantonment and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (West Campus). Most of these are located in the South, South West, Central and New Delhi districts (see box).

Of the 46 monitoring stations currently operational in the Capital, 30 are operated by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), 10 by the India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, and six by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Another 14 stations are set to come up in the city, said the CM. “We aim to ensure that for every 25 sq km area in Delhi, there is at least one air quality monitoring station so that we get complete and accurate data on pollution levels and their sources,” she said

The Chief Minister added that the expansion would ensure coverage of residential areas, industrial zones, traffic corridors and green belts.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the locations were decided by the previous AAP government and that the current administration had followed directions issued by the CPCB while expanding the network.

However, an analysis published last year by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) pointed out that while Delhi has one of the densest monitoring networks in the country, its spatial distribution remains skewed.

According to CSE, “nearly one-third of residents (31%) live within 2 km of a station”.

The analysis had also found that of the total area of Delhi, about 75% lies within 5 km radius of an air quality station, indicating that it leaves large peripheral districts in “data shadows”, where reliable information cannot be accumulated.

These outer zones, the analysis noted, are home to rapidly expanding populations and face high exposure risks but remain poorly represented in the monitoring network.

Dr Gufran Beig, founder and project director of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), had told The Indian Express earlier in December, “The choice of location and density of stations is crucial to reflect the true air quality of a city. As per the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) norms, the network should encompass all major micro-environments of a city: dense urban centres, roadside corridors, residential pockets, industrial areas, suburban stretches, and both upwind and downwind zones. Only such a distribution of air quality stations can ensure that monitoring data are representative of the entire urban cluster or megacity.”

Concerns over station siting were also raised in a performance audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, tabled in the Delhi Assembly last August.

The report flagged that all 13 DPCC stations examined had proximity to trees on multiple sides and were located near obstacles such as high-rise buildings, major roads and unpaved surfaces, warning that incorrect locations could lead to “incorrect observations”.

Sirsa said monitoring must be complemented with strict enforcement to yield results, announcing the deployment of 100 ‘Vayu Rakshaks’ to ensure pollution control measures are implemented on the ground. He added that 157 of the 233 vacant posts in the DPCC have been filled in the last 11 months, strengthening enforcement capacity.