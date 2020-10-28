With 4,853 cases, highest single-day Covid spike in Delhi

The cumulative seven-day growth is also rising slowly — 0.9% to 1.13% in 10 days.

The capital recorded 4,853 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday — the highest single-day spike till date — taking total infections to 3,64,341. The previous highest single-day spike of 4,473 cases was recorded on September 16.

The daily positivity rate also reached an all-time high of 8.48%, with 57,210 tests being performed. Over the last three days, the daily positivity rate has been over 8%, indicating a rise in spread of the infection. This figure has been hovering around 5-6% for the last one month.

The death toll increased to 6,356 with 44 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate, based on data from the last 10 days, stands at 1.02%.

The Indian Express on October 27 had reported how cases are expected to rise two-three times in November with people flouting social distancing norms in small gatherings amid festival season, change in weather and no restrictions on border movement, as per health experts.

A high-level expert committee led by NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul had suggested that Delhi may report 15,000 daily cases during the festival season.

“It is extremely important for everyone to wear masks and follow social distancing rules. Anticipating a surge in the number of cases, we are also gearing up to increase beds for patients,” said Dr B L Sherwal, medical director, Rajiv Gandhi Super-Speciality Hospital.

There are 27,873 active cases in the city, of which 16,415 are under home isolation. There are 15,766 beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients in the city, of which 10,202 are vacant.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has started collecting data of healthcare workers in the city to prepare a list of those who will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the first phase.

The database will have 13 categories of healthcare workers, including MBBS doctors, AYUSH practitioners, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists and ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwifes).

