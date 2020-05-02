With 17 cases, Noida records highest single-day Covid spike

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, so far, 3,618 tests have been performed. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, so far, 3,618 tests have been performed.

Noida recorded its highest single-day spike in cases on Friday, with 17 persons testing positive. Medical authorities however, said the situation is under control and contact tracing is on. Till Friday evening, Gautam Buddh Nagar district had reported 155 cases, 80 recoveries.

According to officials, 10 patients between aged between10 and 32 hail from the Sector 8, where a case linked to the fire safety firm in Sector 135 had emerged earlier. The other patients are from sectors 9, 10, 55, 76, 150, and from Greater Noida’s sector Pi and Bisrakh village.

Dr Deepak Ohri, CMO Gautam Buddh Nagar, said, “Eight of the patients who tested positive were already in quarantine. The new cases are being given adequate treatment. None of them are on ventilators. The number of people discharged is more than the active cases, which is a good sign.”

One of the 17 cases is a 27-year-old woman from rural Noida who was tested at a private lab in Ghaziabad, an official said.

“We have deployed 16 extra teams in Sector 8 and adjoining areas, which are carrying out intensive tracing and surveying. A camp is being held for two hours, which I inspect daily. In the camps, a list is being prepared of suspected patients. Accordingly, tests and quarantine measures are being taken,” said Dr Ohri.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, so far, 3,618 tests have been performed. Currently, 697 persons are in quarantine. As per MHA guidelines, Gautam Buddh Nagar is seventh in the ‘red zone’ list of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in Ghaziabad, a 60-year-old woman died on Thursday hours after she tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said she had several co-morbidities. Till Friday evening, Ghaziabad reported 62 cases and 48 recoveries.

The Ghaziabad administration Friday unsealed eight hotpots that saw zero cases over 28 days. These include Gyan Khand 1 in Indirapuram; Shipra Sun City; 2B Vasundhara; Shalimar Garden Extension 2; SSC Sappire Society; Sector 6 Vaishali;

Khatu Shyam Duhai; and Oxy Home in Bhopura.

As per the hotspot list, Ghaziabad has been categorised under the ‘orange zone’ due to less frequency of cases.

