With 145 scooters across 15 districts, women patrol teams hit Delhi streets

When the North West district was allotted eight two-wheelers for patrolling by female police personnel last week, DCP Vijayanta Arya assigned some of them in pockets which reported high rate of crimes against women, apart from areas with schools and colleges, and busy markets.

Advertising

“Women should feel like they can claim public spaces once they see female police personnel patrolling,” said Arya.

The scooter patrolling programme, which began in 2016 in Shahdara district, now covers all 15 districts.

“We now have 145 TVS Jupiter scooters for female police personnel. This year, we have covered all districts. Apart from this, 122 scooters are used by Special Branch personnel for passport verification. We will add more with time,” said DCP (Provision and Logistics) Sharad Sinha.

Advertising

In West district, three scooters were allotted last week. DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj said that they have been sent to Punjabi Bagh, Janakpuri and Rajouri Garden police stations where “patrolling outside colleges, schools and malls is being done by two women police personnel each”.

In 2018, four scooters were sent to North district for patrolling in Delhi University and are stationed at bus stops near Miranda House and Patel Chest, Vishwavidyalaya Metro station and Daulat Ram College.

“Apart from students from Delhi, there are many from outside the city and abroad. They feel more at ease when there are women police officers on the road. More women come forward with complaints for assistance,” said DCP (North) Nupur Prasad.

In East and North East too, the stress is on patrolling near schools and colleges. “We received 11 scooters and some have been given patrolling duty outside Maharaja Agrasen College. We have also assigned some near V3S Mall, which receives high footfall,” said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

Apart from building a relationship with the public, Arya hopes the project will also make youngsters look at police as a career option.

“I want women to see that Delhi Police gives equal opportunities and that there is a meaningful role to play. I hope it makes some look at this as a chance to take up this service,” she said.