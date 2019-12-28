Delhi: With 1,200 personnel, lockdown in Seelampur

Around eight drones were used for surveillance. The Rapid Action Force also patrolled the area. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Around eight drones were used for surveillance. The Rapid Action Force also patrolled the area. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Around 7 am on Friday, over 1,200 policemen were deployed in Delhi’s North East district to keep a check on law and order in the area, days after protests against the new citizenship law had taken a violent turn in Seelampur.

Police said they have been deploying personnel at “sensitive spots” in the area since the December 17 incident, when a protest by over 2,000 people had ended in stone-pelting by some people, and lathi-charge and teargas shelling by police. Nineteen people, including 12 policemen, were injured.

Police has since been promoting “community policing”, speaking to local residents and religious leaders to ensure calm is maintained. Delhi Police used seven-eight drones to carry surveillance in the district. Three Vajra vehicles, capable of firing teargas shells, were also stationed in the area.

DCP (North East) Ved Prakash Surya, said, “We are meeting with imams, Aman committees and locals everyday. We listen to their issues and explain to them the consequences of a violent protest.” Police said Friday saw increased security deployment, as there was a possibility of people gathering for protests after prayers at local mosques.

“We reached out to people outside the mosques and appealed to them not to indulge in violence. They listened to us and soon dispersed from the area,” Surya said. Along with the 1,200 Delhi Police personnel, 15 extra companies, including the Rapid Action Force, patrolled the area.

Till earlier this month, officers said the area’s residents were being “influenced by rumours and social media”. On December 20, violent clashes between police and protesters broke out in Old Delhi’s Darya Ganj, with police saying “outsiders” from North East Delhi were to blame.

Dr Parveen Shah, a member of the Aman committee, said, “There are over 36 mosques in the area and a lot of people go there on Friday. We put speakers outside these places and requested people not to indulge in violence. I am against the new Act and any law that questions our citizenship. But violence is not the option. I promote peaceful protests and want the government to change the law.”

On Friday, police patrolled Seelampur Chowk, Wazirabad Road, Brijpuri, Jaffrabad and Shastri Park. Personnel from neighbouring districts of Rohini and East district were also deployed near Yamuna Khadar to stop protesters from moving to North East Delhi.

Senior officers were also out on the field to keep tempers in check. Saurabh Chandra, ACP at Seelampur, said, “Since 7 am, we have been patrolling the area. Sensitive spots like Seelampur Chowk and Jaffrabad were identified. Last time, people had gathered here and started pelting stones. This time, we have deployed over two teams at each spot and kept things under control. Imams were cooperating and helped us in reaching out to people to maintain peace.”

