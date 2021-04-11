With 1,084 new cases, Gurgaon records highest ever single-day Covid-19 spike

In light of the surge in cases, the health department has also stepped up Covid testing in the district, with more than 8,000 tests being conducted for the fourth day in a row on Sunday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out last year, Gurgaon on Sunday recorded more than 1,000 new cases in a day, with 1,084 people testing positive. The district now has more than 5,500 active Covid cases.

According to the health bulletins shared by the district health department, Noida had recorded the highest number of cases before this on November 8, when 964 people had tested positive. The number of fresh cases in a single day has crossed 900 only on one other occasion, on November 21, when 939 new cases had been detected.

With the spike on Sunday, there are now 5549 active cases in the district, of which 5,165 patients are in home isolation. A total of 70,141 people in Gurgaon have tested positive for coronavirus so far, out of whom 64,223 have recovered from the infection and 369 have succumbed to it. No Covid-related fatality was recorded on Sunday.

In light of the surge in cases, the health department has also stepped up Covid testing in the district, with more than 8,000 tests being conducted for the fourth day in a row on Sunday.

During a meeting earlier this week, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg had spoken of stepping up testing, stating that intensive testing is among the measures being adopted in the district to reduce the spread of the infection.

“Sampling is being done on a large scale in Gurgaon,” he had said.

Garg had also issued directions for RWAs and facility managers, hotels, banquet halls and marriage places, as well as for malls, market complexes and commercial establishments regarding “pre-emptive measures” that need to be adopted in view of the Covid surge.