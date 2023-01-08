scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Delhi cold wave: Winter vacation in private schools extended till Jan 15

A severe cold wave walloped Delhi on Sunday, with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory plunging to a 1.9 degrees Celsius.

students, cold wavePrivate schools were slated to reopen after winter break on January 9. (File)
Delhi cold wave: Winter vacation in private schools extended till Jan 15
Owing to the continuing cold wave in the city, Delhi’s private schools have been advised to extend their winter vacation till January 15 , the Directorate of Education (DOE) said in a circular on Sunday.

“All private schools of Delhi are advised to remain closed till January 15, 2023, in the wake of the cold wave prevailing in Delhi,” the circular issued by the department said.

The vacations of government schools will also end on January 15.

The city has been reeling under a cold wave for the past 3-4 days, with the minimum temperature on Sunday morning dipping to 1.9 degrees Celsius — the lowest in January in two years.

Also Read |Cold wave continues to grip North India, conditions likely to prevail for next 2 days: IMD

Earlier in the day, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration, which oversees Noida and Greater Noida authorities, also issued orders to all schools to hold online classes for students in classes 1 to 8 till January 12.

Dense fog has also hit the city over the past week, with visibility falling in the morning hours, affecting road, rail and air traffic.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 19:32 IST
