Winter session After oxygen cylinders, masks on Day 1, BJP MLAs wear all-black in Assembly to protest ‘corruption’

A day after they wore oxygen masks and carried oxygen cylinders to the Assembly to protest air pollution in the Capital, the eight MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday attended the second day of the winter session wearing black outfits and turbans to protest against “corruption by the Delhi government” and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The MLAs also carried placards and posters reading, “Kejriwal ki bhrasht sarkar, istifa do, istifa do (the corrupt government of Kejriwal must resign)”.

During a press conference held before the commencement of the session, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP leaders wore black outfits to show their “agony over the murder of democracy in the Delhi Assembly.”

As the proceedings began, six legislators — Ajay Mahawar, Jitendra Mahajan, OP Sharma, Abhay Verma, Mohan Singh Bisht and Anil Kumar Bajpayee – were marshalled out for entering the well of the House and were suspended for the entire day. Following this, Bidhuri along with MLA Vijender Gupta boycotted the session.

The BJP legislators were marshalled out for opposing the motion called by AAP MLA Atishi in the alleged “illegal interferences” of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in the education of children and training of teachers.