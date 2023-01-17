scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Winter session After oxygen cylinders, masks on Day 1, BJP MLAs wear all-black in Assembly to protest ‘corruption’

During a press conference held before the commencement of the session, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP leaders wore black outfits to show their “agony over the murder of democracy in the Delhi Assembly.”

BJP MLAs protest outside Delhi Assembly. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
Listen to this article
Winter session After oxygen cylinders, masks on Day 1, BJP MLAs wear all-black in Assembly to protest ‘corruption’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A day after they wore oxygen masks and carried oxygen cylinders to the Assembly to protest air pollution in the Capital, the eight MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday attended the second day of the winter session wearing black outfits and turbans to protest against “corruption by the Delhi government” and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The MLAs also carried placards and posters reading, “Kejriwal ki bhrasht sarkar, istifa do, istifa do (the corrupt government of Kejriwal must resign)”.

During a press conference held before the commencement of the session, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP leaders wore black outfits to show their “agony over the murder of democracy in the Delhi Assembly.”

As the proceedings began, six legislators — Ajay Mahawar, Jitendra Mahajan, OP Sharma, Abhay Verma, Mohan Singh Bisht and Anil Kumar Bajpayee – were marshalled out for entering the well of the House and were suspended for the entire day. Following this, Bidhuri along with MLA Vijender Gupta boycotted the session.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
More from Delhi

The BJP legislators were marshalled out for opposing the motion called by AAP MLA Atishi in the alleged “illegal interferences” of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in the education of children and training of teachers.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 22:46 IST
Next Story

India’s best era is coming: PM Modi at BJP national executive meet

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close